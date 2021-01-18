Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Price Target Increased to GBX 380 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) stock opened at GBX 350.70 ($4.58) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £688.21 million and a PE ratio of 30.76. Tyman plc has a twelve month low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.17.

In related news, insider Nicky Hartery purchased 100,000 shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

