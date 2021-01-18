Ubiq Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $14,366.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,548.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.89 or 0.03619531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00433073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.06 or 0.01422926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00568407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00421542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00284468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021699 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

