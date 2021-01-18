UBS Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €65.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.08 ($60.10).

ETR:HLE opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.98. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

