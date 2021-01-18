UCA Coin (UCA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,181.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $110,181.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00046870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00124081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00075312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00251822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,877.13 or 1.03259297 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,268,547,681 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,840,014 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

UCA Coin Coin Trading

UCA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars.

