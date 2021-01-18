UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 15% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $7.87 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00516350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.11 or 0.03920295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012905 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

