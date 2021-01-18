Ultiledger Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $27.09 million and approximately $93,807.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00512309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.80 or 0.03905570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

