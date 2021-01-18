Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 117,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. 954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,630. The company has a market cap of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

