Under Armour, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $113,561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 853,120 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $3,594,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

