Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Uni-Select has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.51.

UNIEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Uni-Select from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

