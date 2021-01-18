Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

UNICY opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

