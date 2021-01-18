UniLayer (LAYER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $121,074.00

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $121,074.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One UniLayer token can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00124341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00246233 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,806.70 or 1.03456039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.