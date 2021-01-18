Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 942,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,053.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. Uniper has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

