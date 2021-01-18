United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

United Malt Group stock remained flat at $$3.16 during midday trading on Monday. United Malt Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

