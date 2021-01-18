United Traders Token Market Capitalization Hits $5.13 Million (UTT)

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One United Traders Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, United Traders Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. United Traders Token has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $143.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get United Traders Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.00555268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.43 or 0.03895129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013033 BTC.

United Traders Token Token Profile

UTT is a token. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,548,999 tokens. United Traders Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Uttoken.io . United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . United Traders Token’s official website is uttoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The United Traders is a trading company of U.S stock markets operating since 2009. The United Traders will use the blockchain technology to expand their platform and create a marketplace for cryptocurrencies powered by an ERC-20 token. The actual platform feature a pool of algorithmic strategies which was employed by the Kvadrat Black SPC hedge fund named as Kvadrat Black, a Type C strategy (a pool of manual and algorithmic strategies extensively used on the cryptocurrency markets), an IPO with United Traders (a feature which allows investors to buy shares of companies offering IPO’s on a provisional subscription basis) and OTC (a feature which allows an investor to buy shares in non-public companies). United Traders Token (UTT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay for trading services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling United Traders Token

United Traders Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Traders Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Traders Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase United Traders Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for United Traders Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for United Traders Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.