Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. William Blair began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $148.61 on Monday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,070,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,194,000.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

