Unobtanium (UNO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,518.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $58.96 or 0.00161314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $1,518.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,548.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.06 or 0.01422926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00568407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002222 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,315 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.