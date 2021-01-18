Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 588,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 591,441 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,544,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 118.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 200,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 108,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA opened at $15.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.44 million, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

