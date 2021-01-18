Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 80,076 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$958,980.00 and a PE ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

Valdor Technology International Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing fiber optic products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Valdor Fiber Optics Inc and changed its name to Valdor Technology International Inc in July 2008. Valdor Technology International Inc was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

