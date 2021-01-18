Valor Token (VALOR) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $292,226.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00512309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.80 or 0.03905570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

