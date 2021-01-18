Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $632.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $612.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.70 million. Valvoline posted sales of $607.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Valvoline by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 105,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Valvoline by 50.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

