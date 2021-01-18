Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Vaso has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.