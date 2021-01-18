Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:VLS opened at GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.69. Velocys plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.79.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

