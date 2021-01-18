Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 35.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE VNE opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.67. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Veoneer by 83.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Veoneer by 34.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter worth $174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter worth $213,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.