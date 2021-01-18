Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $5.34 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $847.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 29.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

