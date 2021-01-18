Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $206,857.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,548.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.89 or 0.03619531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00433073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.06 or 0.01422926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00568407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00421542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00284468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021699 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,339,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

