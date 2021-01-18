Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX.V) (CVE:VTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX.V) (CVE:VTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.30. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 7,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$27.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX.V) (CVE:VTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.30 million.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental, consulting and engineering services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

