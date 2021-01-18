Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,324 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

