Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS VNRFY opened at $5.42 on Monday. Vienna Insurance Group has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

