Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,423,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 4,696,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VDAHF opened at $2.80 on Monday. Vinda International has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80.

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse and VIA brand names; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

