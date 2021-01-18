Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voestalpine has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.