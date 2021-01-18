W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report $3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.04 and the lowest is $3.63. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $3.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $16.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $16.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $19.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

GWW stock traded up $5.26 on Monday, hitting $388.66. 18,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.57 and a 200-day moving average of $370.53.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

