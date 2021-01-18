WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) (ASX:WAM) Declares $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) (ASX:WAM) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX)
