WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) (ASX:WAM) Declares $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) (ASX:WAM) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX)

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

