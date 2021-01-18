Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) Shares Gap Up to $84.00

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.00, but opened at $88.50. Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 115,324 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.88 million and a PE ratio of 300.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.87.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

