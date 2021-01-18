Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) Shares Gap Up to $84.00

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.00, but opened at $88.50. Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 115,324 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.88 million and a PE ratio of 300.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.87.

About Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.