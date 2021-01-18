Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Radius Health (RDUS)

Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2021 – Radius Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Radius' lead drug, Tymlos, indicated for treating postmenopausal women with high-risk osteoporosis for fracture, performed well despite the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also working to expand the drug’s label, which will boost its prospects. The company’s license agreement for elacestrant with Menarini Group is a positive as it provides it with an influx of cash. It also signed an agreement with Endo’s operating company for commercialization in Canada. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. While the market for postmenopausal osteoporosis has a significant commercial edge, competition is stiff from other drugs like Prolia and Forteo. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Tymlos for progress and a slowdown will affect sales. Lack of any late-stage candidate in the pipeline is concerning.”

1/7/2021 – Radius Health had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Radius Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/7/2021 – Radius Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Radius Health had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.74 on Monday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

