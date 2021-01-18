Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:

1/15/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $209.00.

1/12/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/6/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

12/8/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets served. It continues to benefit from a strong position in secular growth markets — including automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure due to the rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild continue to pose threats. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $7.78 on Monday, reaching $172.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

