Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) in the last few weeks:
- 1/15/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.
- 1/5/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $207.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/4/2021 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $211.00.
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $203.19 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.