Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial raised Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.72.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.35. 146,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.85. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.7999999 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

