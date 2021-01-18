Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 190.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAI stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

