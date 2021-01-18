Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,613,108 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,613,108 shares during the period. Apple comprises 15.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,616,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 111,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

