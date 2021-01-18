Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of WPM stock traded up C$0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting C$51.56. 143,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$26.99 and a twelve month high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

