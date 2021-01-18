White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.
In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
WTM opened at $1,022.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $996.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $912.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
