White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM opened at $1,022.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $996.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $912.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

