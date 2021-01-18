William Blair Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($3.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.00). William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

