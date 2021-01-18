William Blair Weighs in on AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

AVAV opened at $116.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $127.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

