Wipro Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,560 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $5,478,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at $2,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

