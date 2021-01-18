Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 237.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWLNF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. Worldline has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $98.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

