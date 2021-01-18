Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,784,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 8,222,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

XIACF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Xiaomi stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

