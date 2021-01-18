XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.95 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $275,300.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 215.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000054 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 128.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000114 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

