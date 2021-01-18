Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 410.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,085,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after buying an additional 140,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 30.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0263 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

