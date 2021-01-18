YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKY stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.