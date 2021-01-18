Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 668,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

